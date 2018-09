President Donald Trump (r) shakes hands with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda (l), at a White House press conference on Sept. 18, 2018. EFE-EPA/Tasos Katopodis/POOL

President Donald Trump will visit North Carolina at mid-week to view storm damage in the state most heavily affected by Hurricane Florence.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told EFE on Tuesday that the president will travel to North Carolina on Wednesday.