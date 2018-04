US Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes questions during a press briefing on 'Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work' day at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump meets with children in the Oval Office on 'Take Our Daughters And Sons To Work' day at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump speaks during the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event at the White House in Washington, DC, United States, April 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump will carry out his first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 13 to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, the White House said Thursday.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the trip during a meeting with the White House press corps and their children on occasion of the "Take Your Child to Work Day."