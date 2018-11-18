US President Donald Trump speaks to the media at the White House on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, before flying to California, where he visited the area devastated by a giant wildfire that has been spreading in northern California since last week, and which he toured with California Gov. Jerry Brown. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

United States President Donald Trump visited Saturday the area devastated by a giant wildfire that has been spreading in northern California since last week, together with California Gov. Jerry Brown, whose government he accused days before of bad forest management.

"There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor," Trump had said. "Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!"