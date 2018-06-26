When King Abdullah II (c. l.) and Queen Rania of Jordan (l.) met with Donald Trump (c.r.) and Melania Trump (r.) in the White House on June 25, 2018, the US president said there has been a lot of progress in the Middle East since he announced last month that he would withdraw his country from the international accord on Iran's nuclear program. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said Monday that there has been a lot of progress in the Middle East since he announced last month that he would withdraw his country from the international accord on Iran's nuclear program, but did not wish to comment on the possibilities of peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

"A lot of progress has been made in the Middle East. A lot. And it really started with the end of the horrible Iran deal. That deal was a disaster, and things are a lot different since we ended that. A lot different," Trump said after receiving King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan in the Oval Office