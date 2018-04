President Donald Trump participates in a business round table with US Latino leaders on tax reform in Hialeah, Florida, on April 16, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Cristobal Herrera

President Donald Trump on Monday touted his tax reform and the efforts he has made to reduce regulations that restrict business activity in this country during a business round table with US Latino leaders in Hialeah, Florida.

At the event, Trump emphasized that no previous president has done so much to reduce regulations on businesses and he promised to continue along those lines, saying that his administration is not finished with that task.