President Donald Trump on Wednesday called the negotiations between his administration and Canada to reach a trade agreement "very intense" and predicted that the US relationship with Mexico will be "very good" in the wake of the preliminary pact reached with that country last week.

Trump said that Ottawa "has walls up against us" and has been "taking advantage of the United States for many years," along with other countries, and he added that the tri-partite NAFTA was a "foolish" and "stupid" trade deal that he was focused on either amending or scrapping altogether.