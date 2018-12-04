President Donald Trump (r) and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects at the Capitol Rotunda before the flag-draped casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush, on Dec. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

President Donald Trump on Tuesday did not rule out prolonging the trade truce with China beyond the 90 days established in principle with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, as the deadline for reaching a comprehensive trade deal.

"The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina," Trump said on his Twitter account, referring to the deal he worked out with the Chinese leader on the weekend at the G20 Summit.