US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will travel to Paris next Nov. 11 to commemorate Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will travel to Paris next Nov. 11 to commemorate Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I.

He said on his Twitter account that he will "go to the Paris parade, celebrating the end of the War, on November 11th."