President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave the White House on April 18, 2019, to board Marine One, en route to Mar-a-Lago for the long Easter Weekend. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

A Secret Service agent stands watch as Marine One, bearing President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, lifts off from the White House on April 18, 2019, en route to Mar-a-Lago for the long Easter Weekend. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump leave the White House on April 18, 2019, to board Marine One, en route to Mar-a-Lago for the long Easter Weekend. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump tried to influence Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and his responses to questions submitted by investigators were "inadequate," the declassified version of the special counsel's report released Thursday said.

The report, citing as the source Jody Hunt, the chief of staff of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, said that Trump took the news that a special counsel had been appointed badly, telling aides, "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my Presidency."