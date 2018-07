UK Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) attend a joint news conference after their bilateral meeting at Chequers in Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018. EPA/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

The president of the United States tried to ease tensions with the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Friday at a press conference held in the wake of an explosive interview published in a tabloid newspaper where he was highly critical of her approach to Brexit.

Donald Trump made a point of downplaying his incendiary comments in the interview and saying that whatever Theresa May and the UK did when it left the European Union would be fine with him.