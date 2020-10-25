Supporters cheer as US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) speaks at a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA, 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Waukesha County Airport in Waukesha, Wisconsin, USA, 24 October 2020. EPA-EFE/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

The president of the United States looked Saturday to turn Democratic candidate Joe Biden's energy policy into a scandal, seemingly in the hope that his rival’s promise to reduce dependence on fossil fuels will turn against him in key states such as Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Ten days before the Nov. 3 election, both Donald Trump and Biden stepped up their campaigning, the former with three rallies in the key states of North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin, and the latter with two appearances in crucial Pennsylvania. EFE-EPA