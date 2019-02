Vietnamese artist Tram Lan Binh, 37, at his coffee shop in Hanoi, where he exhibits some of the 50 portraits he has made of Trump and Kim, Feb. 26, 2019. EFE/ERIC SAN JUAN

Pupils of the Kindergarten of Friendship between North Korea and Vietnam, in Hanoi, during a performance to celebrate the arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EFE/ERIC SAN JUAN

A woman holds a newly designed and printed t-shirt with the portraits of US President Donald Trump at a store in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH

As the city of Hanoi continued its frenzied preparations for a summit between the North Korean leader and United States president on Tuesday, the local Vietnamese population appears to admire the latter's vast wealth, uncompromising politics and strong personality.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the denuclearization of the Pyongyang regime, as agreed on at their first summit held in Singapore in June last year.