President Donald Trump speaks after welcoming the son of a cancer victim - to whom he donated $10,000 for treatment - to the Oval Office on Feb. 9, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly takes part in a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) roundtable discussion with President Donald Trump (not pictured) in Sterling, Virginia, on Feb. 2, 2018. EFE/EPA/ANDREW HARRER / POOL

President Donald Trump has full confidence in his chief of staff and has no intention of firing him over his management of the scandal involving a top administration official accused of physically abusing his former wives, two of the president's advisers said on Sunday.

In an interview with Fox News, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, said that Trump "absolutely" is not talking about the possibility of firing John Kelly, a former four-star general who has been serving as chief of staff for the past six months.