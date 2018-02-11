President Donald Trump has full confidence in his chief of staff and has no intention of firing him over his management of the scandal involving a top administration official accused of physically abusing his former wives, two of the president's advisers said on Sunday.
In an interview with Fox News, White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, said that Trump "absolutely" is not talking about the possibility of firing John Kelly, a former four-star general who has been serving as chief of staff for the past six months.