US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the press after meeting with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

A woman passes by a banner depicting US President Donald Trump with logos of Twitter, in Belgrade, Serbia, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDREJ CUKIC

The president of the United States has unblocked seven Twitter users who were critical of his administration, following a court ruling against which he has already filed an appeal.

The lawyer for the seven plaintiffs, Jameel Jaffer, announced on Twitter that Trump had unblocked his clients on Monday after a federal judge in New York ruled on May 23 that blocking critics on Twitter was unconstitutional.