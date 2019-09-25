A handout made available by the White House shows the page 2 of 5 of a declassified transcript of a phone conversation between US President Donald J. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, 2019 (issued Sept. 25, 2019). EPA-EFE/WHITE HOUSE

A handout made available by the White House shows page 1 of 5 of a declassified transcript of a phone conversation between US President Donald J. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on on July 25, 2019 (issued Sept. 25, 2019). EPA-EFE/WHITE HOUSE

The White House on Wednesday released the transcript of a phone conversation between the president of the United States and his Ukrainian counterpart, a document that shows that Donald Trump urged Kiev to look into former US Vice President Joe Biden's alleged interference in a probe of his son's business dealings in Ukraine.

A whistle blower complaint alleging that Trump made inappropriate comments on the July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led the speaker of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives, Nancy