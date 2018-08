US President Donald Trump, some of whose former associates are accused of corrupt activities, has upped the pressure on his attorney general to look into all the corruption perpetrated by his political adversaries. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump, some of whose former associates are accused of corrupt activities, has upped the pressure on Attorney General Jeff Sessions to look into all the corruption perpetrated by his political adversaries.

"Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!" Trump said in a tweet slamming his attorney general.