President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized Mexico for its immigration policy and said that it would be "very smart" if the US southern neighbor would halt migrant caravans heading northwards before they reach the US border.

"Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border," Trump wrote on his Twitter account.