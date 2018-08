Investigators of London's Metropolitan Police inspect a car whose driver crashed it against a steel and reinforced concrete security barrier outside the UK Parliament on Aug. 14, 2018, hitting and injuring several people. EFE-EPA/Will Oliver

London's Metropolitan Police officers patrol the area around St. Thomas Hospital, near the UK Parliament, where several people were taken on Tuesday morning, Aug. 14, 2018, after being injured when intentionally hit by a car. EFE-EPA/Andy Rain

US President Donald Trump urged that tough action be taken against the person responsible for the alleged terrorist attack Tuesday morning in front of the UK Parliament in London.

"Another terrorist attack in London...These animals are crazy and must be dealt with through toughness and strength!" Trump tweeted.