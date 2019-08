President Donald Trump said Tuesday that his administration is in contact with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro government "at a very high level," after being asked by the media about dialogue between the White House and the man considered to be Venezuela's No. 2 official, Diosdado Cabello.

"We're talking to various representatives of Venezuela," Trump said after EFE asked whether the US administration is in contact with Cabello. "I don't want to say who, but we are talking at a very high level."