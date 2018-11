US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) frowns while taking in the damage from the Woolsey fire alongside California Governor-elect Gavin Newsom (L-R) Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby, Cal Fire Deputy Chief Nick Schuller and California Governor Jerry Brown in Malibu, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/GENARO MOLINA / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media before he departs the White House for California, where he is scheduled to view damage from that state's wildfires, in Washington, DC, USA, 17 November 2018. Seventy-four people have been killed and more than 1,000 people are missing due to multiple devastating fires across the state. The President spoke about the investigation into Jamal Khashoggi's murder, the Mueller investigation, and the migrant caravan approaching the southern border. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump spends a moment with his thought while touring damage from the Woolsey fire in Malibu, USA, 17 November 2018. EPA-EFE/GENARO MOLINA / POOL

The President of the United States said Saturday that Washington will have the full report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by next week.

Donald Trump told the media in Malibu, California, that the report on Khashoggi's murder, which was committed in early October, in Istanbul will probably be complete by Monday or Tuesday.