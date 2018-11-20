US President Donald Trump, seen here giving a speech at the White House, on Tuesday played down the importance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's possible implication in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said the episode will not affect the steadfast alliance of Washington and Riyadh. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down the importance of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman's possible implication in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said the episode will not affect the steadfast alliance of Washington and Riyadh.

"It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event - maybe he did and maybe he didn't! That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi," Trump said in a statement.