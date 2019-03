US President Donald Trump signs this Friday, March 15, 2019, his veto of the resolution passed by both houses of the US Congress rejecting his resort to a national emergency declaration to obtain funds for the wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump signed this Friday his veto of the resolution passed by both houses of the US Congress rejecting his resort to a national emergency declaration to obtain funds for the wall he wants to build on the border with Mexico.

"I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it," the president said moments before signing the document during a ceremony at the Oval Office.