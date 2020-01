People participate in the anti-abortion "March for Life" along Constitution Avenue near the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 24 January 2020. The March for Life began in 1974 after the US Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at the 47th annual "March for Life" anti-abortion rally on the National Mall in Washington, DC, USA, on 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/Yuri Gripas /ABACA POOL

US President Donald Trump courted the votes of evangelical Christians and other conservative voters on Friday with an unprecedented appearance at the country's largest annual anti-abortion gathering.

Trump became the first US sitting president to deliver an in-person speech to the "March for Life," a rally held every year since 1974 in Washington DC to protest the legalization of abortion through the Supreme Court's landmark "Roe v. Wade" decision in January 1973.