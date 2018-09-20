President Donald Trump prepares to leave the White House on Sept. 19, 2018, to travel to North and South Carolina to view storm damage left by Hurricane Florence. EFE-EPA/Olivier Douliery/POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday visited the two states most heavily affected by Hurricane Florence and promised that "a lot of money" will be coming from Washington and significant resources will be invested in reconstruction in the region, although he also sparked controversy by expressing interest in an area where he owns a golf course.

Trump traveled to North and South Carolina, which were deluged last week by a storm that killed at least 36 people in the region, forced the evacuation of thousands and caused economic damage valued at up to $60 billion, according to preliminary estimates.