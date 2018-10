President Donald Trump and his wife Melania depart the White House on Oct. 15, 2018, for Florida and Georgia to view damage from Hurricane Michael. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump on Monday during a helicopter tour of areas in Florida devastated by Hurricane Michael said that the priority of the US government is to provide food, electricity and safety to the storm's victims.

Accompanied by his wife Melania, Trump arrived at Eglin Air Force Base in northwest Florida, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of Panama City, one of the areas most heavily affected by Michael's high winds and storm surge last Wednesday.