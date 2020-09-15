efe-epaSan Francisco

President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the multiple wildfires that are devastating the state, and he called on local authorities to improve forest management.

Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, called Trump a "climate arsonist" for his environmental policies amid the fires burning in drought-stricken California, but also in Washington and Oregon.