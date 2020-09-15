President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media after arriving on Air Force One at Sacramento McClellan Airport in McClelland Park, California, USA, 14 September 2020. EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Former US Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee in the 2020 election Joe Biden (C) speaks at the 19th anniversary commemoration ceremony of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York, USA, 11 September 2020. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

President Donald Trump on Monday landed in California, where he met with emergency teams to learn the latest about the multiple wildfires that are devastating the state, and he called on local authorities to improve forest management.

Meanwhile, Trump's Democratic rival for the presidency in the November election, former Vice President Joe Biden, called Trump a "climate arsonist" for his environmental policies amid the fires burning in drought-stricken California, but also in Washington and Oregon.