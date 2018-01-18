Marine One, with United States President Donald J. Trump aboard, departs the Pentagon for Joint Base Andrews and a flight to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/RON SACHS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) makes a statement next to US Vice President Mike Pence (C) and US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis (L) prior to going into the Pentagon for meetings, in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ron Sachs / POOL

President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the Pentagon to demonstrate his support for Defense Secretary James Mattis nad the US Armed Forces in the face of a possible government shutdown, which could occur on Friday and would freeze most military spending.

"We'll see what happens, it's up to the Democrats," Trump told reporters, adding "If the country shuts down, which could very well be, the budget should be handled a lot differently than it's been handled over the last long period of time, many years."