President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the Pentagon to demonstrate his support for Defense Secretary James Mattis nad the US Armed Forces in the face of a possible government shutdown, which could occur on Friday and would freeze most military spending.
"We'll see what happens, it's up to the Democrats," Trump told reporters, adding "If the country shuts down, which could very well be, the budget should be handled a lot differently than it's been handled over the last long period of time, many years."