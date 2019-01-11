President Donald Trump on Thursday visited the Texas border with Mexico to emphasize what he insists is the "need" to build a wall along the boundary between the two nations amid a partial shutdown of the federal government, now in its 20th day.

Since Dec. 22, Trump has been insisting that some $5.7 billion in funding be included in the federal budget bill to build part of his much-touted border wall, a proposal that has been rejected out of hand by congressional Democrats, who control the House of Representatives.