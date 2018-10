US President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House to depart on Marine One, in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States on Saturday warned that his administration would inflict severe punishment on Saudi Arabia if the Middle Eastern Kingdom was found to have played a part in the disappearance of a dissident journalist.

Donald Trump made the remarks in a rare network interview on the CBS show "60 Minutes" with Lesley Stahl.