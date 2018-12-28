President Donald Trump makes a video call to service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast guard stationed worldwide in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., USA, 25 December 2018. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/Zach Gibson / BLOOMBLERG / POOL

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will eliminate all economic assistance to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in retaliation for the caravans of Central American migrants arriving at the southern border.

"Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries - taking advantage of U.S. for years!," the president wrote on Twitter.