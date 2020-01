Demonstration organized by Juso Schweiz (Young Socialist Party) on the sideline of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ENNIO LEANZA

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses a panel session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump (2-L), US President Donald J. Trump (4-L) and German Klaus Schwab (5-L), Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum address the media during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

US President Donald J. Trump addresses a plenary session during the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 21 January 2020. EFE/EPA/GIAN EHRENZELLER

United States President Donald Trump has slammed climate “prophets of doom” in front of activist Greta Thunberg at the opening of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

Trump did not directly reference the climate crisis or Thunberg but said negative forecasts were wrong.