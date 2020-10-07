The north side of the White House is seen after dawn in Washington, DC, USA, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States on Tuesday called off negotiations with Congress on a new COVID-19 economic stimulus package until after the Nov. 3 election, and after the head of the central bank warned against such a move.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” tweeted Donald Trump, who remains at the White House convalescing for COVID-19. EFE-EPA