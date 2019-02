United States President Donald Trump answers media questions during a press conference, after a meeting with the North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

The president of the United States said Thursday he walked away from signing a denuclearization deal with the North Korean leader after they failed to reach an agreement for economic sanctions on Pyongyang to be lifted.

Donald Trump was addressing reporters in Hanoi after a two-day summit with Kim Jong-un was abruptly cut short two hours earlier than planned.