Photo of Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser of US President Donald Trump, who said she would be an incredible US ambassador to the United Nations, but if he appointed her to the post he'd be accused of nepotism. EFE-EPA/File

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he believes his daughter and adviser Ivanka would be an incredible US ambassador to the United Nations, but if he appointed her to the post he'd be accused of nepotism.

"I've heard a lot of names. I've heard Ivanka. I've heard how good would Ivanka be...Ivanka would be dynamite," Trump told reporters at the White House before getting on a helicopter to Iowa.