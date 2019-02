California Governor Gavin Newsom greets people on the assembly floor before delivering his first State of the State address before a joint session of the California Legislature in the Assembly Chamber at the State Capitol in Sacramento, California, USA, Feb. 12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The federal government of the United States on Tuesday said it was exploring legal options to get back $2.5 billion it had spent on the now-defunct high-speed rail network project in California.

The US Transportation Department in a statement also announced that it was cancelling $929 million in funds yet to be paid for the construction of the high-speed rail line between the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco.