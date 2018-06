Passerby read an extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting about the summit between US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, near Shimbashi station in Tokyo, Japan, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2-L) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump gestures as he speaks to reporters during a press conference after his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The president of the United States said Tuesday he wanted China and South Korea to be involved in peace negotiations with North Korea, which would bring an end to 70 years of conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

Donald Trump was speaking at a press conference after his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which marked the first time that the leaders of the two countries met.