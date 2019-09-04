President Donald Trump warned China on Tuesday that if he is reelected in the 2020 presidential elections, the Asian giant will find it much tougher when it comes time to negotiate a trade deal with the US, and that meanwhile its supply chain will collapse. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds/File

President Donald Trump warned China on Tuesday that if he is reelected in the 2020 presidential elections, the Asian giant will find it much tougher when it comes time to negotiate a trade deal with the US, and that meanwhile its supply chain will collapse.

"We are doing very well in our negotiations with China. While I am sure they would love to be dealing with a new administration so they could continue their practice of "ripoff USA"($600 B/year),16 months PLUS is a long time to be hemorrhaging jobs and companies on a long-shot," Trump said in a Twitter post.