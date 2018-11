US President Donald J. Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House after delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Estero, Florida; in Washington, DC, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RON SACHS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump (R) salutes the Marine Guard as he arrives on the South Lawn of the White House after delivering remarks at a Make America Great Again Rally in Estero, Florida; in Washington, DC, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/RON SACHS / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during the Make America Great Again Rally in Hertz Arena, Fort Myers, Florida, Oct. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Trump warns he will stop caravans bringing bad migrants to the US

The president of the United States said on Wednesday at a rally in Estero in Florida that his administration was prepared to deal with the caravan of migrants approaching the southern border of the country with undesirable people.

He said the caravan was bringing "bad people", who would bring crime into the country.