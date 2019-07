US President Donald J. Trump (L) delivers remarks to members of the news media, beside US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R), while participating in a signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, July 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States said Monday that the immigration raids he had threatened last month and then delayed for two weeks will begin after Independence Day.

"After July 4, a lot of people are going to be brought back out," Donald Trump said to reporters in the Oval Office.