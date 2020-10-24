US President Donald J. Trump speaks during his Make America Great Again Rally at the Villages Polo Club in the Villages, Florida, USA, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

US President Donald J. Trump dances on stage after speaking at a campaign rally in Pensacola, Florida, USA, 23 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DAN ANDERSON

United States President Donald Trump warned Friday at a rally in central Florida of the risk to the country's oil industry if his opponent in the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, wins.

While campaigning at The Villages Polo Club, Trump claimed that during the final election debate the previous night in Nashville, Tennessee, Biden expressed inclination to "abolish" the oil industry in a move towards renewable energy, although the former vice president later clarified that he might cut fossil fuel subsidies. EFE-EPA