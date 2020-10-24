United States President Donald Trump warned Friday at a rally in central Florida of the risk to the country's oil industry if his opponent in the presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden, wins.
While campaigning at The Villages Polo Club, Trump claimed that during the final election debate the previous night in Nashville, Tennessee, Biden expressed inclination to "abolish" the oil industry in a move towards renewable energy, although the former vice president later clarified that he might cut fossil fuel subsidies. EFE-EPA