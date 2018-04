President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States "(has not) given up anything" in the dialogue with North Korea and confirmed that Pyongyang has "agreed to denuclearization" during those discussions.

"NBC just stated that we have given up so much in our negotiations with North Korea, and they have given up nothing. Wow, we haven't given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!" said Trump on Twitter.