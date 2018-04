Photo taken April 5, 2018, showing a view of the fence along the US-Mexico border at Tijuana, Mexico. EFE-EPA/File

President Donald Trump said Thursday that the federal government will not pay for the "charade" of deploying California National Guard troops to do "nothing" connected with immigration along the border with Mexico.

Trump commented on Twitter after state Gov. Jerry Brown announced an agreement to deploy the Guard to the state's southern border area but they will not take part in border security operations or detain illegal immigrants.