The President of the United States said Wednesday that there is a good chance of securing the release of three US citizens currently imprisoned in North Korea and assured that he could leave his upcoming meeting with the North Korean leader, if he believes that it is not "fruitful".

At a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Donald Trump said he is confident that his meeting with Kim Jong-un, scheduled for June, will be a "worldwide success".