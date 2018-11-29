President Donald Trump said Thursday that his administration is "close" to striking a trade deal with China, although he added that he does not know if that hypothetical pact will become reality.

"I think we're very close to doing something with China, but I don't know that I want to do it, because what we have right now is billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs or taxes," Trump told reporters upon leaving the White House to travel to the G20 meeting in Argentina.