Mexican Federal Police officers patrol the border fence between the USA and Mexico at Las Torres, Tijuana, Mexico, March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Thousands protest to criticize President Donald Trump and the Congress for not having solved the situation of almost 700 thousand undocumented youngsters under DACA, known as Dreamers, in Washington, DC, United States, March 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alex Segura

A group of activists and religious leaders gather outside a church of the San Ysidro community in San Diego, California, United States, to protest against US President Donald Trump's visit to inspect the eight broder wall prototypes to divide Mexico and the US, March 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alexandra Mendoza

US President Donald Trump is open to an agreement to find a temporary solution for undocumented youths known as "Dreamers" in exchange for funding to build a border wall, a White House source told EFE on Wednesday.

White House officials are negotiating with Congress to find a bipartisan solution to the issues of Dreamers and the wall, which could become part of a budget measure that lawmakers must pass before March 23.