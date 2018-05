US President Donald J. Trump (C) and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (back) walk with three US detainees that were released by North Korea; Tony Kim (L), Kim Hak-Song (2-L) and Kim Dong-Chul (R), after greeting them upon their arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, 10 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Three American detainees released by North Korea were greeted by US President Donald Trump when they arrived early Thursday in Washington, DC.

The three men arrived at the Andrews Air Force Base where Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President Mike Pence awaited them.