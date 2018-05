US President Donald J. Trump (L) greets President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (R) outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks during a meeting President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

President Donald Trump on Wednesday received his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, intending to ask for the latter's support for US operations in Afghanistan and to pressure him to improve the human rights situation in the Central Asian country, the White House said.

Mirziyoyev is the first Uzbek leader to visit the White House since Islam Karimov, who governed the country for 27 years, met with then-President George W. Bush in 2002 to strengthen their joint cooperation against terrorism.