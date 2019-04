President Donald Trump (l) speaks with reporters outside the White House on April 24, 2019, while first lady Melania Trump (r) looks on. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will oppose any attempt to subpoena his advisers to testify before the House of Representatives, which has opened an investigation to clarify whether or not he committed obstruction of justice within the framework of the so-called Russia probe.

Trump told reporters that the White House is "fighting all the subpoenas" before departing for Atlanta, where he was scheduled to participate in an event on the country's opioid crisis.