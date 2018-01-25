President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is ready to support a path to US citizenship for the young undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers if Congress agrees to fund his proposed wall on the Mexican border.

In exchange for creating a path to citizenship for the young undocumented migrants brought to this country as children, Trump wants Congress to approve $30 billion in funding for border security, including $25 billion for building a wall along the US-Mexico border, the president told reporters at the White House.