President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew the White House security clearance from former CIA Director John Brennan, who has been blisteringly critical of the current administration's policies.

The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who read a statement from Trump justifying the decision by citing the "wild outbursts" the president said had been made by Brennan, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama to head the CIA between 2013-2017.